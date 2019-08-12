Reports of man in body armor forced school lockdown in La Feria

UPDATE: La Feria Police say they asked area school officials to place campuses on lockdown after getting a report of a suspicious man wearing body armor walking along a canal.

According to a news release issued by the city, the call came in at 9:45 Monday morning. La Feria Police and officers from four other agencies searched the area along the canal bank south of Dodd Lane.

The department asked the school district to place Noemi Dominguez Elementary, David Sanchez Elementary, W. B. Green Middle School, and La Feria High School on lockdown as a precaution. A similar request was made to Our Lady of the Lake University RGV. The college closed the campus for the entire day.

After several hours of searching the area officers, plus the Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Border Patrol, Cameron County Sheriff's Department and constables suspended the ground and aerial search.

La Feria ISD cancelled all student activities for the day. Students don't return to school until Aug. 26. OLLU says classes will resume on Tuesday.

Police say they are following up on other leads.

_____

1:57 p.m.

The La Feria Independent School District is reporting that a number of school campuses are on lockdown.

In a note posted on Facebook, the district says Noemi Dominguez Elementary, David Sanchez Elementary, W. B. Green Middle School, and La Feria High School were all placed in lockdown at the recommendation of the La Feria Police Department.

The post says police are investigating an incident in the city. La Feria Police Chief Cesar Diaz said he was busy and unavailable to comment on the situation.

While a number of events are taking place on campuses, the first day of school for LFISD is not until Aug. 26.

The district has rescheduled registration for all high school seniors until Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Our Lady of the Lake University RGV closed its La Feria campus as a precaution.

The university posted on its Facebook page of a suspicious person in the area near the school campus. The school will remain closed for the rest of the day and resume operations on Tuesday.