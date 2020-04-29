Report: Man’s death accidental

An updated report released by the state attorney general’s office indicated a Brownsville man’s October death in police custody was accidental.

The second version of the report filed by Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office in the death of 37-year-old Tomas Guajardo, III on Oct. 3 listed the man’s medical cause of death as “Severe Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease complicated by Acute Combined Cocaine and Ethanol Toxicity.”

An incident summary detailed that Guajardo called officers to the Siesta Motel at 2257 Central Blvd. requesting police assistance at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 3. He explained that his wife was in another room with somebody else for what he interpreted as revenge, the document stated.

According to the report, a hallucinating and resisting Guajardo was targeted with an officer’s conducted energy device (CED) twice during an ensuing altercation.

The report stated officers arrived to find Guajardo standing inside the open door to his room with what they determined to be a piece of metal pipe. Guajardo dropped the object after multiple verbal commands but refused to step outside and told officers to “come arrest me over here,” the summary stated.

Guajardo appeared to be intoxicated and kept rubbing his nose and informed officers the man in the room next door had a gun, according to the report.

Responding officers conducted a walk-through of the room next door and interviewed the occupant, who advised police he didn’t know Guajardo. The document stated Guajardo then retreated into the room and began to hallucinate and was targeted with an officer’s CED for failing to reveal himself.

Guajardo began yelling things such as “they are going to shoot me right here” and “he is coming.” Asked whether he had taken anything, the man advised officers he had taken cocaine, according to the report.

Eventually, Guajardo walked out and went down to his knees and put his hands on the floor, prompting three officers to enter the room and attempt to detain him, the document stated.

The summary indicated an altercation ensued as officers tried to place a resisting Guajardo in cuffs. The man was drive-stunned with a CED, allowing officers to properly secure him.

Guajardo was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville while still heavily hallucinating and conscious. He arrived alive at the hospital and was provided with emergency medical attention and was pronounced dead at 8:49 p.m., according to the report.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com