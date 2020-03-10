Report: Immigrants hid in drainpipe

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that two individuals fled into a drainpipe in an attempt to evade apprehension by Border Patrol agents working near the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Brownsville campus on Tuesday.

The driver and a passenger of the vehicle fled when agents witnessed two alleged undocumented individuals climb into the SUV on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from CBP.

Authorities including Border Patrol agents, Brownsville police officers and firefighters gathered around a drainage ditch just past UTRGV’s Biomedical Research Building around 11 a.m. One agent stood on a ladder, looking down into a concrete cover surrounding the open drainage system.

Two agents inspected the entrance to another section of the drainage system on a patch of grass near the building. Customs and Border Protection and Brownsville PD vehicles appeared to have stopped a vehicle on University Boulevard.

CBP Public Affairs Officer Hermann Rivera confirmed in a statement that agents observed two undocumented individuals climb into a vehicle before the driver and one passenger fled on foot.

“This morning, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents working in Brownsville, Texas observed several illegal aliens get into a sports utility vehicle (SUV) near Lincoln Park. As agents approached the vehicle, the driver and passenger fled. They entered a nearby drainpipe in an attempt to avoid apprehension. After an extensive search of the drainage system, the subjects were arrested,” Rivera wrote.

“A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of multiple subjects in the abandoned SUV. The case remains under investigation.”

Brownsville PD and UTRGV did not respond to requests for comment.

