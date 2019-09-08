Report details Castro’s arrest; Says unable to perform sobriety tests

The Brownsville Police Department has released a police report and narrative that details what led to the Sept. 2 arrest of Brownsville Independent School District Board Trustee Erasmo Castro Jr. on a DWI charge.

The Brownsville Herald requested the report under the Texas Public Information Act.

According to the report, officers responded to East Morrison Road and Stagecoach Trail at 1:05 a.m. in reference to a traffic accident.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 2016 Fiat with damage to the driver’s side and a flat tire. According to the report, the Fiat belonged to Castro. The report states the Fiat was off the road and sitting on grass.

Another vehicle was also at the location and the officers were told the individuals inside the second vehicle had pulled over to see if the driver of the Fiat needed assistance.

According to the report the driver of the Fiat was identified as Castro and he was found sitting in the back seat of the car. The reporting officer wrote, “As I made contact with Castro I observed he had slurred speech and a moderate smell of metabolized alcohol emitting from his person.”

Castro told the reporting officer that he was not involved in an accident. Rather, his car had stalled on the side of the road, the report states. He told the officer he was coming from Pokey’s Planet where he “had consumed only one glass of wine.”

According to the report, Castro continued to state he was not involved in an accident and that his vehicle had been driving fine with the damage and flat tire.

Castro was asked to get out of the vehicle and the officer observed the BISD trustee had an unsteady balance, the report indicated.

The report states that Castro consented to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

During one of the tests, the officer observed Castro would “sway side to side as he stood with his feet together.”

The report also states that Castro was unable to properly perform the Walk and Turn Test and the One Leg Stand.

On the Walk and Turn Test, the officer wrote, “I observed that Castro missed heel-to-toe on several steps and took the wrong number of steps.”

On the One Leg Stand, the officer wrote “I observed Castro use his arm to maintain balance. Castro also placed his foot on the ground repeatedly to prevent from falling.”

The officer wrote, “Based on my professional experience and observations made during the SFSTs, Castro was placed in custody for Suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated.” He was read his Miranda Warnings in English.

Castro was then transported to the city jail where he was read his Statutory Warnings.

According to the report, Castro refused to provide a specimen of his breath and blood. A search warrant for a specimen of Castro’s blood was requested and signed by Municipal Judge Phil Bellamy. Castro was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center where a phlebotomist collected his blood. He was then taken back to the city jail where he was booked on the charge.

The blood kit was booked into the evidence locker and the Fiat was impounded. The report states, “On a Facebook search, Castro had posted at 11:32 p.m. that he was at Doghouse with friends and his brother.” The photos were attached to the report.

Castro was charged with one count of DWI, a Class B Misdemeanor, and posted a $1,500 bond.

Hours after his arrest Castro wrote on his Facebook Page, “Early this morning I was detained. Because it’s an ongoing case I can’t comment on it. I ask my family and friends for your patience. I understand if you opt to unfriend me.”

Castro was elected as a trustee for the Brownsville Independent School District in November 2018.

