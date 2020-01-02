Report: Agents arrest sex offender near IDEA Riverview campus

U.S. Border Patrol agents stationed in Brownsville arrested a sex offender near a school zone.

The agents arrested Bienvenido Alberto Bonilla-Ponce, a Honduran national, near the IDEA Riverview campus on Wednesday.

Authorities report Bonilla-Ponce was apprehended shortly after illegally entering the United States. He was seen jumping over a fence near IDEA Riverview campus. He was taken into custody.

The Border Patrol states that during processing, record checks revealed Bonilla-Ponce has a previous conviction for indecency with a child out of Cameron County. Bonilla-Ponce was sentenced to five years confinement for that conviction.

Border Patrol is processing Bonilla-Ponce accordingly, authorities said.