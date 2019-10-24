Repeat bank robber from McAllen gets 5 years - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Repeat bank robber from McAllen gets 5 years

Posted: Thursday, October 24, 2019 8:30 pm

Repeat bank robber from McAllen gets 5 years STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

A 55-year-old McAllen man with a history of bank robbery is heading to federal prison for a little more than five years.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane on Thursday morning handed down the sentence to Joe Wayne Galipp, who pleaded guilty on Aug. 8, to robbing the Vantage Bank on Second Street in McAllen, the United States Attorneys Office for the Southern District of Texas announced in a press release.

During the sentencing hearing, Crane heard how Galipp robbed a convenience store in 2004 and a Harlingen bank while wearing a trench coat, hat and sunglasses bank in 2013, according to the USAO. In that instance, he handed to teller a handwritten note demanding money and fled on foot, the release stated.

In the recent bank robbery, which happened in May, Galipp approached the teller and demanded money until the teller relented and then he placed the cash in a bag and fled on foot, the USAO said in the release.

Later that day, law enforcement caught Galipp and identified him through security camera footage. He had the money in the bag when caught, the news release stated.

Posted in on Thursday, October 24, 2019 8:30 pm.

