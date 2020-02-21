Refuge Trash Bash at South Padre Island

The Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge and Friends of Laguna Atascosa will be hosting the Refuge Trash Bash, a large-scale beach cleanup, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at South Padre Island County Beach Access No. 6.

This event is sponsored in-kind by Cameron County, Cameron County Parks, Costa Cleanups, General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach, and Surfrider Foundation.

The Refuge Trash Bash is an event that aims to raise awareness to the debris and pollution issues along Texas coastlines and offers an educational opportunity on the presence of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at South Padre Island.

This event has been made possible through the work of the Friends of Laguna Atascosa’s AmeriCorps VISTA partnership, in-kind sponsors, and numerous businesses, organizations, and citizens who encourage the public to participate, take pride, and gain education on the pressing issues of pollution, and conservation.