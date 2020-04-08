Recycling Center closed until further notice - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Recycling Center closed until further notice

Posted: Wednesday, April 8, 2020 9:30 am

Recycling Center closed until further notice Staff Report Brownsville Herald

The City of Brownsville is urging residents to keep recyclable materials in their homes until further notice to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said recycling services have been temporarily suspended by Republic Services and the recycling center located at 308 E. Elizabeth St is also temporarily closed at this time. Household solid waste (non-recyclable trash) pick-up will continue at its normal operating schedule.

The decision was made in order to shift workers and resources to solid waste pick-up and management to help with the increase in trash volume, officials said in a press release. In addition, the decrease in interaction between residents and workers will help to maintain a safe and healthy environment for everyone.

The city encourages residents to continue recycling and is asking residents to be patient as city services and workers pivot to the areas of highest need.

Here are some best practices for recycling at home:

>>Find a designated area inside your home to keep recyclables. Do not place them outside where they could attract pests and rodents.

>>Rinse out bottles and cans before putting them in the recycling bin.

>>Set aside items that can be donated, like furniture, clothing, housewares, and appliances, until donation centers reopen.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 9:30 am.

