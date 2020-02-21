Records: Man attempted to smuggle 6,000 rounds of ammo at Progreso bridge

A man is facing smuggling charges after attempting to smuggle approximately 6,000 rounds of ammunition at a port of entry, records show.

On Feb. 19, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer at the Progreso port of entry referred a man, identified as Javier Campos, to secondary inspection after the man gave a negative declaration for weapons, ammunition and cash in excess of $10,000.

During the secondary inspection an officer found a plastic bag hidden behind the back seat of Campos’ vehicle containing approximately 6,000 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, the complaint stated.

During detainment, after being read his Miranda rights, Campos was willing to make a statement without an attorney present.

In his statement, Campos said he purchased the boxes of ammunition earlier in the day with the intention of smuggling it into Mexico from the U.S., the complaint read.

In addition to this, Campos also stated he had previously smuggled ammunition to Mexico.

The 7.62x39mm ammunition is covered under the U.S. Munitions List and regulated for export by the Arms Export Control Act. Without a license, it is illegal to export 7.62x39mm ammunition.

Campos’ hearing is set for Feb. 24 before Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker.