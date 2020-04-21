Recipients express gratitude for BISD meals

At Rivera Early College High School, cars lined up Tuesday morning in a line that took under 10 minutes to get through to receive two days worth of meals prepared with everyone’s health and safety in mind.

By the time everyone had been served some 550-650 cars had gotten a hot meal for today and a cold one for tomorrow plus milk, fresh fruit and breakfasts for both days, some 2,400 meals on Tuesday and 4,800 meals for the week, site coordinator Angel Lopez of the Brownsville Independent School District Food and Nutrition Services Department said.

Much of the same thing was happening at 10 BISD food distribution sites throughout the city. BISD has extended its meals program through the end of the school year. The sites are delivering drive-through meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“It’s all six feet apart for social distancing, we wear gloves and masks and put everything on a cart for the customers,” Lopez said. “We’ve gotten pretty good at keeping the public and ourselves safe. It gives us joy to know that people who really need these meals are getting them.”

About that time Isabel Lopez came through the line with her two children and expressed lots of gratitude for the meals program.

“This week it’s been very hard. There’s not much in the cupboards at home,” she said.

Juan Napoles, whose children attend Ben Bright Elementary, said coming to pick up the meals gives the kids a break from their schoolwork, gets them out of the house and keeps them engaged.

“I’m glad BISD is doing this,” Napoles, who works out of town with the refineries, said. “I hope everybody listens (to the social distancing guidelines) so we can have a full recovery.”

Juan Chavez had his children Carlos and Carolina, who attend Lopez, and Gabriel, who attends middle school, with him.

“It’s a lot of help. I thank BISD for helping us out,” he said.

Since March 23 BISD has served 225,738 meals, breakfast and lunch. On Monday BISD officials announced that the district had received $14,000 in grants to seven schools for supplies and resources to help facilitate school meal delivery and distribution during the COVID-19 emergency.

Hanna, Porter, Pace, Rivera and Lopez early college high schools, along with Manzano and Vela middle schools are to receive $2,000 in emergency funds through a partnership with DairyMax, the Dallas Cowboys and GENYOUth, a national nonprofit that empowers young people to make healthy choices. Grant funds can be used towards the purchase of resources needed to provide continued school meal programs such as soft-sided coolers, bags and containers for individual servings, and protective gear for food service sanitation and safety,” FNS Director Laura Villarreal said.

