Ready to Learn: Organizations hand out school supplies to kids

With the start of school less than a month away, local children on Thursday had the chance to select backpacks, folders, pencils, glue sticks, erasers, composition books, and fresh boxes of already-sharpened crayons at the third annual Back to School Bash.

The Crime Victims Unit of the Cameron County District Attorney’s office teamed with Driscoll Health Plan for the event and provided free school supplies to families who had lined up for the event an hour before the doors of the Camille Playhouse opened in Brownsville.

Community Education Specialist for the D.A.’s office Yvette Vela said,” It’s a way for us to assist parents by jumpstarting the provision of school supplies that kids will need for the upcoming school year.”

Multi-colored backpacks, made of reinforced nylon, were quickly filled with a cornucopia of learning utensils, and many of the co-sponsors at the event also provided candy, toothbrushes and toothpaste, as well as coloring books, maps, and information from Brownsville Police Department’s Bike Unit on safety tips for cyclists.

“We planned for about 500 families, and are giving away 100 of the backpacks to the first hundred students,” Luis Saenz, Cameron County’s district attorney, said. “I like doing these kinds of events, as well as visiting the schools to meet the kids,” he said. “I’d much rather see them in here, or in their classrooms, instead of the courtroom.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 31% of Brownsville families live at –or near-poverty wages, and affording things like backpacks, pencils, rulers, calculators, and the like can be difficult for families in a tight financial spot.

Ashlee Rocha looked on as her 7-year-old son, Gael, was getting his hair cut by Chino of Chino’s Barbershop.

“This is a great way to get them thinking about school again, with summer coming to an end,” Rocha said. “And once Gael saw his older brother having his hair cut, he also had to jump in.”

Gael Rocha will begin third grade in August at IDEA Riverview, and seemed to tolerate the electric razor as Chino shaved off tufts of his hair in latest-styled, close-cropped-to-the-skin cut.

“Well, it’s different.” Gael said.

“That’s OK,” mom Ashlee said. “Think how cool it will feel on the log ride at Six Flags.”

Border Patrol Agent Jerry Rodriguez said, “This event is something we really enjoy. It’s kind of therapeutic for us to see the smiles on these kids’ faces when we’re able to help them out with a lot of the things they’re going to need for going back to school.”

Lizbeth Shanholtzer, community outreach coordinator for co-sponsor Driscoll Health Plan, was also able to provide sturdy drawstring bags for the students when the backpacks ran out.

“The great thing about all the sponsors here today is that it’s a real collaborative effort to help kids prepare for going back to school,” Shanholtzer said. “And we’re looking forward to additional outreach efforts like this one over the next few weeks.”

As the supply of backpacks began to dwindle, supplies and candy were still being dispensed during the second hour of the event by the vendors, and kids peeked into their bags and backpacks to determine if any items had been overlooked.

“It’s really energizing for me to see these kids here today,” Saenz said, “and to see them interact and connecting with each other is very rewarding.”

The Brownsville Independent School District, the nineteenth largest by enrollment in Texas, will begin classes for over 46,000 students on Aug. 14.

