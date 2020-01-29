Rancho Viejo seeks new police chief

Rancho Viejo announced this week that the town is hiring a new police chief.

Chief Manuel Cruz, currently the head of the police department, will be retiring after 35 years of service, Rancho Viejo Town Administrator Fred Blanco confirmed on Tuesday.

Cruz has been Chief of Police in Rancho Viejo for 19 years.

The newly posted job description requests a candidate with high ethical standards and emphasizes the creation of community policing initiatives to foster community engagement.

Other requirements include:

>> Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, political science, public administration, business administration, or related field with formal training in any of the following: law enforcement methods and practices, scientific methods of crime prevention and detection.

>> Extensive experience in law enforcement work involving progressive responsibility with a minimum of 10 years’ experience and at least two years in a management leadership role.

>> Experience in police supervision/management or equivalent combination of education and experience that provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities.

>> Possess a Master Certification from the TCOLE (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement) or a state equivalent.

>> Pass a pre-employment drug screen, criminal background check, and Motor Vehicle Report check.

>> Selected candidate must also demonstrate good standing with a comprehensive credit report and character check performed by the Town before final authorization of hire.

>> Must hold a valid Class C Texas motor vehicle driver license and the ability to maintain a satisfactory driving record.

The yearly salary is $61,000 to $75,000.

The complete requirements can be found at: https://tml.careerwebsite.com/jobseeker/job/52936073/

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com