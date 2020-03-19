Rancho Viejo man confirmed to have travel related COVID-19 - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Rancho Viejo man confirmed to have travel related COVID-19

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 19, 2020 9:16 pm

Rancho Viejo man confirmed to have travel related COVID-19 Staff report Brownsville Herald

A travel-related case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Cameron County, according to a news release from county Judge Eddie Terviño Jr. on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, a 21-year-old from Rancho Viejo, who traveled to Spain and Ireland between March 5 and 12, went to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen with signs of a fever and cough. He was subsequently tested.

Cameron County Public Health received confirmation Thursday.

“Cameron County Public Health has implemented their COVID-19 action response plan and is conducting the epidemiological investigation to identify others who may have been exposed and test the individuals showing signs and symptoms,” the release stated. “Cameron County Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are received.”

More about

Posted in on Thursday, March 19, 2020 9:16 pm. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]