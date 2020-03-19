Rancho Viejo man confirmed to have travel related COVID-19

A travel-related case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Cameron County, according to a news release from county Judge Eddie Terviño Jr. on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, a 21-year-old from Rancho Viejo, who traveled to Spain and Ireland between March 5 and 12, went to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen with signs of a fever and cough. He was subsequently tested.

Cameron County Public Health received confirmation Thursday.

“Cameron County Public Health has implemented their COVID-19 action response plan and is conducting the epidemiological investigation to identify others who may have been exposed and test the individuals showing signs and symptoms,” the release stated. “Cameron County Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are received.”