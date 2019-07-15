Quality job skills: Hanna SkillsUSA team wins bronze medal at nationals

A team of Career and Technical Education students from Hanna Early College High School won one of the nation’s highest awards at the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships held earlier this summer in Louisville, Kentucky.

Hanna’s Team AA was awarded a high school bronze medal in competition for opening and closing ceremonies, a public speaking category among 103 hands-on competitions at the event.

Team AA was one of two Hanna teams that qualified for nationals after first-place finishes in district and state SkillsUSA competition. Team members included Lexie Nelson, Victoria Olea, Cristian Torres, Rebekah Schlatter, Anette Sosa, Carolyn Atkinson, and Yadira Villagomez.

Team AP, consisting of Michael Garcia, Douglas Tolman, and Kayla Nelson, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in promotional bulletin board competition.

Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 103 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.

Industry leaders from 600 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,100 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.

“SkillsUSA competitions develop enthusiasm for learning and a sense of accomplishment,” said Norma Maldonado, the SkillsUSA advisor at Hanna. “By recognizing students’ skills and abilities the competitions promote professional development and appreciation of quality job skills.”

A total of 1,122 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students. Many winners also received industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships. Skill Point Certificates were awarded in 72 occupational and leadership events to students who met a predetermined threshold score in their competition, as defined by industry. The Skill Point Certificate is a component of SkillsUSA’s assessment program for career and technical education.

“More than 6,500 students from every state in the nation participated in the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships,” said SkillsUSA executive director Tim Lawrence. “This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates our SkillsUSA partnership at its finest. Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members.”

