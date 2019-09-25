Punishment trial in fatal motorcycle crash continues

Opening statements and testimonies from witnesses occurred Wednesday in the punishment trial for Ronnie Huerta, who pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge earlier this year.

Huerta, a Mercedes man, pleaded guilty May 13 to manslaughter in a pedestrian-motorcycle crash that caused the death of Elizabeth Sweeten, a well-known woman from Port Isabel.

Huerta’s mother was among three women sitting in the 138th state District Courtroom facing directly toward him.

“Life is a matter of choice, every choice you make, makes you … The evidence will show that the choices the defendant made on March 4, 2018, made him into the man you see here before you today. Those choices he made (that day) also made that day the last day for Elizabeth Sweeten’s life,” Rehaman Merchant, an assistant district attorney with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office, said to the jury. “You’re going to see the severity of Mr. Huerta’s actions … these images are not going to be easy to see; this isn’t a movie, this isn’t Hollywood.”

Huerta, still in wheelchair, is facing a sentence of two to 20 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000, according to the Texas penal code.

The first witness called to the stand was Rene Camacho, a police officer at the Port Isabel Police Department. Camacho was the officer who tried to pull Huerta over because he saw him driving in between lanes the night of the crash.

In the video from the patrol car Camacho was driving that night, Huerta is seen speeding on the westbound shoulder of the road while the officer speeds up to catch him. However, a few seconds later shows Huerta hitting Sweeten.

“I clearly see the motorcycle that I was attempting to catch up, basically slam into a female subject and throw her in the air,” Camacho testified. “The motorcycle went to one side with its rider and the female landed off to the side on the same roadway.”

Defense Attorney Victor Ramirez suggested the crash was a result of an unnecessary chase. He said there was no need to chase Huerta for a misdemeanor while the streets were packed because it would put people in danger.

“That night, the video shows, there was very heavy traffic and at that particular time, if it’s your opinion that he was evading, you would agree that that’s an aggravated factor with regards to what the jury can and can’t consider,” Ramirez said. “If he was evading you, the way you claim, if he was evading you … maybe that accident wouldn’t have happened.”

Several photos of the scene of the crash were shown to the jury as evidence. While the photos were projected on the screen, Huerta laid his head down, covering it with his arms and did not look up once.

The trial will continue Thursday.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com