Prosecutors seek anonymity of witness in Atkinson case - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Prosecutors seek anonymity of witness in Atkinson case

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 26, 2020 9:00 pm

Prosecutors seek anonymity of witness in Atkinson case BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Prosecutors in the federal case against indicted Brownsville Independent School District Trustee Sylvia Atkinson are requesting that the court grant an order protecting the identity of an undercover agent.

An order on the motion signed by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. on Thursday stated that Atkinson “does not oppose some of the requested protective measures” but is entitled to know the agent’s identity for the purpose of cross-examination.

Rodriguez ordered an in-camera review of additional information regarding any ongoing or future investigations the undercover agent may be involved in that would be compromised without the requested protective measures, “as well as the true identity of the undercover agent,” Rodriguez wrote.

A review of the matter was ordered to take place no later than April 6, according to court records.

Atkinson was arrested in December after a federal grand jury handed down an indictment charging her with one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, and six counts of travel act-state law bribery.

An incident referred to in the indictment as “The Movie Project” involved Atkinson allegedly soliciting and accepting a $10,000 bribe from an undercover FBI agent posing as an employee of Pink Ape Media, an advertising and film production company based in Brownsville.

The order filed in court on Thursday made no reference to the alleged event.

Atkinson has pleaded not guilty and is currently set to go to trial on May 11.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, March 26, 2020 9:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]