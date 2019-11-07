Project Space announces scholarship recipients

At its fifth annual STARGATE TALKS on Nov. 6 the nonprofit organization Project Space announced scholarships for eight University of Texas Rio Grande Valley physics students involved with the University’s Center for Advanced Radio Astronomy (CARA).

The $1,000 scholarships went to Luis Bres, Keith Boehler, Keeisi Caballero, LeeAnn Capistran, Brent Cole, Louis Dartez, Yhamil Garcia and Francisco Llamas.

Project Space board member Noemi X. Salas said the eight, a mix of graduate and undergraduate students, were chosen for the scholarships in part because of their academic achievements, dedication and team work.

Formerly known as Friends of ARCC (Arecibo Remote Command Center) and Friends of CARA, Project Space’s mission is to provide financial support for students in the Rio Grande Valley who want to become scientists in the field of space exploration.

Fredrick Jenet, a UTRGV associate professor of physics and astronomy, was presented with the 2019 Innovation Award, thenceforth to be known as the Fredrick A. Jenet Award. Jenet, founder of Expanding Frontiers, a nonprofit corporation created to foster a space-exploration industry “ecosystem” in Brownsville, was honored in part for innovation and his dedication and commitment to the community.

Physics educator Andy Miller was then presented with a Fredrick A. Jenet Award, in part for his work as co-founder of the Century Astronomy Ambassadors Summer Academy and its spin-offs: the STARGATE Academy and the Space Entrepreneurship Summer Academy, and for his “relentless commitment” in lifting up Brownsville’s young people, according to the presenter.