Progreso jail escapee gets 4 years

Posted: Friday, February 7, 2020 6:30 pm

EDINBURG — A Progreso man received four years in prison Friday after entering guilty pleas to attempt to commit sexual assault and two years for escape from custody.

Adrian Edwardo Garcia, 26, will serve the sentences concurrently and received credit for the 188 days he has already spent in jail.

Garcia escaped from the Progreso Police Department on Aug. 5, two days after a woman called police saying she saw Garcia sexually assault her friend and run away from the scene, according to the charging document.

The man left his wallet at the scene and was arrested after he went to recover it from the Progreso Police Department.

Garcia escaped while two police officers working night shift were out taking calls, according to the probable cause affidavit.

When the officers arrived back at the police station at around 3 a.m. and checked on him, they discovered he was gone and there was a large hole in the corner of one of the cells, according to the charging document.

“A large part of the sheetrock had been torn off and the wire mesh had been pryed (sic) opened and bent outward,” the affidavit stated.

Police reviewed surveillance video and saw that Garcia escaped through a hole in the ceiling and walked out of the police department’s south side door.

An investigator who contacted the man’s mother learned she took Garcia to a hotel in Reynosa to escape, according to the charging document.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, the state dismissed one count of sexual assault.

mreagan@themonitor.com

Posted in on Friday, February 7, 2020 6:30 pm.

