Produce leaders of Texas to be honored in McAllen

MCALLEN — Leaders of the Texas produce industry are set to be honored at the Texas International Produce Association’s Hall of Fame Banquet in McAllen later this month.

The banquet will be held Jan. 27, according to a statement from TIPA, and will honor Kathy Reavis, Aquilies J. Garza, Charles La Grange, Jimmy Pawlik and Lawernce Kroman. Posthumous awards will be presented to honor Harold Macomb and Boone La Grange, with Jimmy Santos receiving the Scott Toothaker Award.

The release said the inductees were chosen for their presence as leaders in the farming and sales industries of Texas and that Santos will receive the Toothaker Award for his impact on the industry despite not being directly involved in agriculture.

The hall of fame was established in 1988 and has since presented over 150 awards to men and women in recognition for their work in the industry.

According to the statement, the banquet has been held every other year for the past 32 years, providing the opportunity for today’s industry members to pay tribute to the leaders and role models who paved the way for future generations in the produce industry.

The Texas International Produce Association was created in 1942 by a group of industry leaders who shared a vision to expand the Texas produce industry by forming the association to represent the business, economic, and political interests of Texas-grown fruits and vegetables, the statement said.

According to the release, in response to the rapidly evolving needs of its members, TIPA’s mission was further expanded in 2012 to address the issues and opportunities surrounding the importation and marketing of foreign grown produce that was being shipped through Texas ports.

More information on the Texas Produce Hall of Fame is available by contacting the Texas International Produce Association offices at (956) 581-8632.