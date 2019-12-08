Preparations Underway: Matachines ready for Virgin of Guadalupe Feast Day

On a Friday night in the nave of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, the loud and persistent beating of drums echoes as a group of dancers stamp their feet and shake their maracas. Wearing their street clothes and sneakers the mish-mash of dancers both young and old make their way two-by-two up to the space in front of the altar.

At the front of the procession, just behind the dance captains, 8-year-old Alejandro Mata alternates between carefully watching the older, more experienced, dancers and studying his shoes. A beat behind, he quickly falls back into the swing of the dance shaking his maraca overhead.

The dance rehearsal is part of a yearly celebration in the Roman Catholic community honoring the feast day of the Virgin of Guadalupe on Dec. 12. The dancers, known as matachines, are an important part of the traditional celebration at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church.

Catholic teaching has it that the Virgin Mary appeared four times in 1531 to Juan Diego, an indigenous man, on Tepeyac Hill in Mexico, then part of the Spanish colonial empire, and urged him to convince the local bishop to build a church on the site.

As proof of her message she told Juan Diego to pick roses that were growing on the hill, which were not in season that time of year, and bring them to the bishop who accepted the apparition.

For Father René Gaytán this event is a catalyst for bringing together the indigenous peoples of Mexico and the Spaniards under the Catholic faith. “The Virgin came to touch both cultures, both worlds. That is the reason that we celebrate Dec. 12 when the Virgin herself came to Mexico, to the new continent, to evangelize the whole world. The whole nation,” Gaytán said.

As part of that celebration, matachines serve as a reflection of that merging of cultures.

While there isn’t a straightforward evolution for the traditional dance, according to the Texas State Historical Association, its roots start with a medieval sword dance representing the fight between paganism and christianity known as a morisca.

Once the Spaniards brought it with them to the Americas, new elements were added, possibly to help convert the people to Catholicism using some of their existing practices.

“Mayan, perhaps Aztecs, the other people that used to live in Mexico before it was Mexico. Perhaps also they used to have this kind of dancers or representations for their gods, but when the Spaniards or Europeans came to the new continent they gave it a new meaning,” Gaytán said.

Maestra Flor Garcia has been teaching the steps to the church’s matachines group for the last six or seven years alongside her children.

“I got involved because I was in a group in another church, but then the group split, and five of us were left; my children and a neighbor. And then, we started to look for people who wanted to be part of the dance team and that’s how we started here,” Flor Garcia said in Spanish.

For Garcia teaching the steps and passing on her knowledge to the youth of the church is important. The dances performed by matachines are largely passed down from person to person, by teaching the youth she can keep the tradition alive.

Beyond tradition, there’s showing them how to express their religious devotion through the power of dance. “We are praying to the Virgin Mary so that she can protect us. That’s why it is important to us,” Garcia said.

The church has planned multiple days of events to celebrate the feast day. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the church will have a presentation by Father Gaytán on the history of what came before and after the apparition of the Virgin of Guadalupe. Following the rosary at 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, the church’s youth group has planned a retelling of the story of the apparition and the church will hold a concert in honor of the Virgin.

On the feast day itself, Dec. 12, community members can join the church for manañitas and matachines in the morning at 6 a.m. or a processional at 6 p.m. from Trevino’s Restaurant to the church itself.

For those in the processional “we will be praying the rosary, singing songs and dancing to the Virgin with the matachines,” Gaytán said. The processional will be followed by mass and a church gathering.

Gaytán sees the feast day celebration as another opportunity for different cultures to come together through the Virgin. “It unites the community. The whole church comes to celebrate with us and help us to grow our relationship first of all with god and second with the Virgin of Guadalupe,” Gaytán said.

