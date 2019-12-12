Post Office to offer extended hours - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Post Office to offer extended hours

Posted: Thursday, December 12, 2019 7:41 pm

Post Office to offer extended hours By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The United States Postal Service is extending its hours from today through Dec. 23 as customers continue to prepare for the holidays.

Brownsville’s Main Post Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Federal officials said the extended hours will make shipping more convenient and affordable for customers.

The designated offices with the extended hours will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance.

In addition to the extended retail hours, the post offices have Self Service Kiosks that are available 24/7.

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the Postal Service expects to deliver more than 800 million packages and nearly 13 billion pieces of mail, for a total of near 16 billion deliveries during the holiday season. This includes package deliveries seven days a week in many communities, when eight million packages are expected to be delivered each Sunday during this period.

Other Post Office locations in the Rio Grande Valley with extended hours include the following:

>>Edinburg, 410 S. Jackson Road – 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

>>Harlingen, 1502 New Combes Highway – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays

>>Mcallen, 620 E. Pecan Blvd., - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays.

More information can be found by logging onto: https://tools.usps.com/find-location.htm

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com

