Port of Brownsville MOU back on the agenda

An Aug. 1 letter from Texas Southmost College President Jesus Roberto Rodriguez to John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, reiterates TSC’s interest in collaborating with TAMUS to provide educational and workforce services in the Rio Grande Valley.

The letter was in response to a July 31 letter from Sharp to Rodriguez in which the chancellor indicated that TAMUS would not move forward with a proposed Memorandum of Understanding between TAMUS, Texas State Technical College in Harlingen and the Brownsville Navigation District to create a workforce training center at the Port of Brownsville.

Sharp’s letter came after a July 24 press conference at TSC during which Rodriguez criticized the MOU for not including the 93-year-old community college, arguing that TSC “should be the Port of Brownsville’s primary partner for workforce training” based on its “experience, capacity and local expertise,” and after a BND board vote the same day tabling an agenda item regarding BND’s participation in the MOU.

Rodriguez repeated his comments at the July 24 BND regular meeting before commissioners voted to table the MOU item.

Sharp’s July 31 letter was also in response to a July 30 letter from Rodriguez, in which the TSC president proposed capitalizing on the success of the community college’s current relationship with Texas A&M (the Texas A&M-Chevron Engineering Academy at TSC) by continuing to collaborate, with a focus on workforce education.

“With the rapid economic growth this region is forecasted to experience, we believe it will take a coordinated effort to provide the high volume of specialized workforce training needed,” Rodriguez wrote.

“I strongly believe that the future of the region is greater than the sum of individual efforts, and it is for that cause that TSC provided its position statement regarding the (MOU) to engage in workforce training that did not specifically mention its own local community college.”

Sharp wrote back that in his opinion “that is exactly what the (MOU) written by the Port of Brownsville had proposed and that you subsequently objected to.” He added that TAMUS had planned to help establish a “world-class training facility that could have been the best in the state,” while nothing that the project would have been impossible without TSTC, which Sharp described as “the best workforce training in Texas ... period.”

“They are better than you and better than me,” Sharp wrote to Rodriguez. “That’s no reflection on your school or mine, but workforce training is all they do and everyone knows they are the best.”

His letter also stated that TAMUS would “go to another location” with the training center.

That said, the MOU is back on the agenda for a BND special meeting scheduled for noon on Aug. 5. Eduardo Campirano, the port’s director and CEO, said the language of the MOU has not changed since July 24, meaning it still contains no specific mention of TSC.

The document does, however, contain the provision that “nothing in this MOU precludes BND from making the Facility available to users other than (TAMUS) or TSTC, such as public-school districts, community colleges, and workforce development providers in and around Cameron County.”

Campirano declined to speculate on whether Monday’s special meeting, with the MOU as the sole agenda item, was a sign of optimism on the part of BND commissioners that the training-center deal could be salvaged.

“It was tabled,” he said. “Now it’s back on the agenda for consideration, so we’ll see.”

Terry Ray, Brownsville native, Texas A&M alumnus, retired former owner of Terry Ray Construction and incoming chairman of the TAMUS Chancellor’s Century Council, who describes himself as a longtime, close friend of Sharp, said he’ll do everything he can to try and save the deal before the TAMUS Board of Regents meets next week.

“I am going to fight for Brownsville until the end, and I am going to fight on the behalf of the betterment of Brownsville and the citizens of Brownsville and Cameron County until history is recorded,” Ray said.

He emphasized that he doesn’t speak for TAMUS, but thinks the training center could go through after all, and said he’s in constant contact with TAMUS leadership on the matter.

“I will do everything within my level of friendship with the chancellor to talk him back to the table until the Board of Regents meeting next Wednesday,” Ray said. “I don’t know whether it’s salvageable. I have reason to believe that it might be salvageable.”

In a statement released Aug. 1, TSC blamed the MOU flap on “miscommunication,” and further underlined the community college’s “sincere intent to explore collaborative models with the Port of Brownsville, Texas State Technical College, and the Texas A&M University System that will enhance workforce education and training in our region and expand opportunities for our communities.”

