Port Isabel to set up check point on eve of Easter weekend

Posted: Thursday, April 9, 2020 12:33 pm

Port Isabel to set up check point on eve of Easter weekend Staff report Brownsville Herald

The Port Isabel Police Department announced Thursday that it is setting up a checkpoint on Texas Highway 100 and 48.

All vehicles will be stopped at the checkpoint beginning today and continuing daily, police said.

The checkpoint is a response to increased traffic entering the city of Port Isabel.

Port Isabel is the entry point into South Padre Island and the entire region is incredible popular during Semana Santa, which is this weekend.

"The County Judge's Shelter in Place Order is very specific as to Essential Travel," police said. "If one decides to travel, it is in their best interest to follow the Essential Travel Order."

The order is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A violation carries a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to 180 days per violation, according to police.

Posted in on Thursday, April 9, 2020 12:33 pm.

