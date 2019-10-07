Port Isabel police investigating homicide

Port Isabel police are currently investigating a suspected homicide in the city, according to Chief Robert Lopez.

Lopez confirmed Sunday that the Port Isabel Police Department was conducting the probe, adding that no suspects are in custody at this time.

However, Lopez said the department is looking into persons of interest in the case.

Details with regard to the location of the suspected homicide, the victim, suspect or circumstances have not been released.

“It’s too early to release anything yet,” Lopez said.

The chief noted that more information would be made available Monday morning.