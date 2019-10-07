Port Isabel police investigating homicide - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Port Isabel police investigating homicide

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 9:41 am

Port Isabel police investigating homicide Staff report Brownsville Herald

Port Isabel police are currently investigating a suspected homicide in the city, according to Chief Robert Lopez.

Lopez confirmed Sunday that the Port Isabel Police Department was conducting the probe, adding that no suspects are in custody at this time.

However, Lopez said the department is looking into persons of interest in the case.

Details with regard to the location of the suspected homicide, the victim, suspect or circumstances have not been released.

“It’s too early to release anything yet,” Lopez said.

The chief noted that more information would be made available Monday morning.

Posted in on Monday, October 7, 2019 9:41 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]