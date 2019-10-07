Port Isabel police identify homicide victim

LAGUNA HEIGHTS — An investigation is underway after a 29-year-old man was found stabbed to death in a trailer home this weekend.

Port Isabel Police Department representatives identified the victim as Miguel Angel Aguilera.

According to Port Isabel Chief Robert Lopez, Sunday at 3:45 a.m. police responded to a 9-1-1 call to the victim’s home located on Garfield Avenue in Laguna Heights.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Lopez said the department cannot release any information regarding possible suspects, but they are currently looking at “different avenues and leads.”

Based on evidence gathered so far, Lopez said he thinks this was an isolated incident.

Several people said they saw a small blue vehicle leaving the area, according to Lopez.

“We don’t know if it’s a suspect or not,” he explained. “That’s just preliminary information we’ve gathered from people at the scene.”

The Port Isabel Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (956) 943-2727.

