Port Isabel mandates more regulations; School district adjusts curbside meals

PORT ISABEL — As coronavirus cases continue to rise, city officials and leaders step up their efforts to stop the spread of the virus.
Port Isabel Mayor Juan Jose “JJ” Zamora issued regulations regarding face covering, taxi services and pools on Saturday.
According to the proclamation, no one is allowed to be on a public right of way or on the premises of a business establishment that’s open to the general public without covering their face.
“The purpose of this requirement is to prevent the spread of disease by persons who may be infected, not to provide a measure of personal protection to the person wearing the face covering,” the proclamation states.
Taxis, limousines and shuttle buses are not allowed to carry passengers on public right of ways or the premises of a business establishment.
All common recreation areas such as pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, shuffleboard courts, common rooms and game rooms of business establishments, hotels or residential subdivisions are to be closed.
The regulations went into effect Saturday at 5 p.m.
The proclamation will remain in effect until June 3 or until terminated, whichever is sooner.
To view the entire proclamation, visit https://tinyurl.com/rgmbmfd .
School district
Point Isabel Independent School District (PIISD) personnel made an announcement Monday morning on Facebook regarding the district’s curbside meal service.
Due to the rapid changes happening in the community and district, breakfast and lunch bundles this week were only to be provided Monday, the Facebook post states.
“As we learn more from our governing agencies, we will also share more information regarding student meal offerings during the closure and instructional support for students at home,” the Facebook post states. “Together we will get through this.”
PIISD personnel advise the public to visit the school district’s website at https://www.pi-isd.net/ to access school updates and information regarding COVID-19.