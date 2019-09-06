Port Isabel investigates alleged threat made to school - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Port Isabel investigates alleged threat made to school

Posted: Friday, September 6, 2019 12:39 pm

Port Isabel investigates alleged threat made to school By Alana Hernandez, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

PORT ISABEL — An investigation is underway for an alleged threat posted on social media addressed to the Port Isabel High School campus.

According to Point Isabel Independent School District representatives, a social media post began circulating Thursday evening into the early morning hours Friday.

Officials say at this time, the district is fully operational, and all classes and school activities will proceed as scheduled.

District representatives said they understood the incident created a lot of fear and disruption to the community.

All of the district’s campuses and facilities are being monitored and received additional law enforcement today, according to district representatives.

Parents and guardians received an automated phone call from the district this morning regarding the alleged threat.

”Please know that together with our police department, we have spent the entire morning investigating and have concluded that none of what was posted actually occurred,” the automated call stated. “Please know that our students are safe.”

ahernandez@valleystar.com

Posted in on Friday, September 6, 2019 12:39 pm.

Calendar

Calendar

