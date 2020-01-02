Port Isabel Chamber to host 36th annual Causeway Run

PORT ISABEL — Soon thousands of people will be able to witness the marvels of this coastal area as they run and walk across the Queen Isabella Causeway.

The Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce will host its 36 th annual Causeway Run and Fitness Walk January 11 starting at 8 a.m. at the Port Isabel Community Center.

“This is a really exciting and unique opportunity to be able to cross this bridge on foot,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Betty Wells. “Everyone seems to really enjoy the event and we like seeing them happy.”

Participants may check in at the Chamber of Commerce office Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the week of the event to pick up their T-shirts and walker wristbands.

T-shirts are guaranteed to the first 2,000 participants that check in.

More than a race

Wells said her favorite aspect of the annual event is its participants.

“They’re just a wonderful group of people that almost feels like family,” she explained. “We appreciate them coming back year after year and we like sharing what the area has to offer with them.”

Partial funds raised from the event will be awarded to students in the form of scholarships.

At least three students from Port Isabel High School will receive a $1,000 scholarship this school year.

According to Wells, the scholarship program was implemented three years ago.

The bulk of other funds raised go back into the event.

Race course

No pets are allowed to participate in the run or walk.

While on the Causeway, running participants will come across one major incline.

Police and EMS protection will be provided.

Water stations will be located along the race course and at the finish line.

The 5K course will end at the Padre Balli Statue on the Island.

Immediately following the race and scoring, awards will be presented at a ceremony that will be held at Louie’s Backyard.

Shuttle service will be available starting at 6:30 a.m. from Louie’s Backyard to the start line.

Additionally, shuttles will transport participants from Louie’s Backyard back to Port Isabel at the end of the race for vehicle pick up.

Awards

Medals will be given to the top three overall male and female winners.

Overall winners will be ineligible for awards in their age divisions.

Medals will be given to first through third place winners in each male and female division of the 10K.

All participants crossing the finish line will receive a finisher’s medal.

IF YOU GO

WHAT — 36 th Annual Causeway Run and Fitness Walk

WHEN — January 11starting at 8 a.m.

STARTS — Port Isabel Community Center, 213 Yturria St.

ENDS — Louie’s Backyard, 2305 Laguna Blvd., South Padre Island

10K Run — $40

Walking 5K — $35

10K Run (Student and military with ID) — $25

Walking 5K (Student and military with ID) — $25

ONLINE REGISTRATION — bit.ly/2020run-walk

ON-SITE LATE REGISTRATION — Port Isabel Community Center Friday, Jan. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. or Jan. 11 from 6 to 7 a.m.

For run or walk accommodations, email director@portisabel.org or call the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce at (956) 943-2262.

