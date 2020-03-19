Port implements COVID-19 policies; Director says facility feeling no economic impact yet

Vessel traffic at the Port of Brownsville has not yet been affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, though ships arriving now at the port started their voyages a month ago in many cases, well before the urgency surrounding the pandemic reached its current pitch.

“Our steel business is still ongoing,” said Port Director and CEO Eduardo Campirano. “We’re doing blades, windmill components. Our liquid business is still up. We’re still providing a lot of the refined products that are going into Mexico, the gasoline, the diesel and what have you.”

But things could change quickly, he noted, depending partly on how the U.S. government responds to the growing public health and economic crisis.

“If borders get closed or bridges shut down, or if vessels are just completely eliminated from coming into the port, we’ll react to all that,” Campirano said.

Being involved in international trade means the port is sensitive to events in other parts of the world, he said.

“Things that happen elsewhere affect us here, probably quicker than everybody else,” Campirano said. “We’ve been affected by tariffs. We’ve been affected by soft markets in steel. We’ve been affected by soft markets in the petroleum trades. Those are things that we go through. Last year, in 2019, our cargo volumes were a lot less than in 2018. … That impacts us. Things like that are going to happen, but dealing with this pandemic is a different situation. There are protocols that are in place by the federal partners that will govern how we will operate.”

Foreign ships, crews and prior ports of call are extensively vetted by the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection before being allowed to enter the port, with the Coast Guard having the final say on granting or denying entry, he said. Ships with crew members exhibiting symptoms are given the option of quarantining off the coast of Galveston or leaving U.S. waters, Campirano said.

“The ship captain and vessel agent are required by law to post who the crew members are and whether there are any crew members who are ill,” he said. “(CBP) is going back and looking at the whole year, where has that vessel and that crew been? Coast Guard also vets it from the standpoint of looking at where this ship has been, not just its last port of call but maybe its last five ports of call.”

Vessel vetting has always been strict but is especially so now, Campirano said, adding that “they are scrutinizing everything.”

Meanwhile, no evidence exists that coronavirus can be spread via oceangoing cargo, considering a sea voyage is many times longer than the virus can survive on surfaces, he said. While business proceeds as usual for now in one sense, the port has made substantial changes to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Campirano said. All face-to-face meetings, non-essential travel and events have been canceled and social-distancing implemented at the port, for instance, he said.

“We are doing the things that are necessary to attempt to protect the staff, protect people that come to the building, protect our tenants and continue to work with everyone else on all these advisories to be in a position to deal with something that may develop very, very quickly,” Campirano said. “We’ve been meeting with the staff, we’ve been meeting with our federal partners and we’ve been meeting with our tenants for two or three weeks. We’ve already been in discussions getting ready for what may or may not happen.”

The port is relying on information and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Texas State Department of Health and local public health officials. Campirano called on every member of the community to take precautions as set out by health officials in order to prevent further spread of the deadly virus.

“Everybody needs to stay well,” he said. “It begins with personal responsibility. We all need to be doing that.”

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com