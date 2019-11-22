Port hails FERC decision; Says LNG plants would deliver economic boost

The Port of Brownsville says it’s a step closer to getting three LNG projects, representing $38.7 billion in total investment, now that the projects have been green-lighted by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

FERC announced approval on Nov. 21 for liquefied natural gas export facilities proposed by Annova LNG, Rio Grande LNG and Texas LNG. FERC also approved Rio Grande LNG’s associated Rio Bravo Pipeline project.

John Reed, chairman of the Brownsville Navigation District, called the announcement “another significant milestone in making these energy projects a reality.”

The companies submitted pre-filing applications to FERC in 2015. If built, each facility would liquefy natural gas piped in from the Agua Dulce gas hub roughly 150 miles north of Brownsville, then load it aboard LNG transport vessels for export to foreign markets.

Environmental groups have been strenuously opposed from the start, arguing that the economic benefits would not outweigh the risk to the environment, tourism and public safety.

The day of the FERC announcement, the Sierra Club issued a statement saying that despite the approvals all three projects still need permission from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to proceed, that Texas LNG is still awaiting a “biological opinion” from U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and that Annova and Texas LNG have yet to receive air pollution permits from state regulators.

Reed said the LNG projects reflect the port’s “long-term strategy and vision for the port to be a catalyst for economic growth in the Rio Grande Valley.”

That strategy includes encouraging domestic and international investment and “driving developments that create new good paying job opportunities for the region.” Port officials say that construction of the facilities would bring thousands of jobs and boost the region’s economy.

“The fact that the (port) was sought out and chosen for these three LNG projects is a testament to our strategic location and Brownsville’s important role in both the energy industry and international trade,” said Eduardo Campirano, port director and CEO. He said FERC’s evaluation process “ensures that the plants must operate within the design parameters for safety and environmental protection.”

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com