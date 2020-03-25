Port election may wait; BND will consider option on March 27 - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Port election may wait; BND will consider option on March 27

Posted: Wednesday, March 25, 2020 8:30 am

Port election may wait; BND will consider option on March 27 BY STEVE CLARK STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Navigation District will consider postponing its scheduled May 2 election in the interest of combating the spread of coronavirus, and pursuant to a proclamation by the governor and a related advisory issued by the Texas Secretary of State.

BND commissioners will consider the option at a March 27 meeting to be held at noon via teleconference, and which members of the public are free to attend by dialing in. The meeting will be recorded and audio will be available at the Port of Brownsville website the following day. If the postponement is approved, the BND election will take place Nov. 3 along with local and state elections and the federal general election.

BND Chairman John Reed said public health and safety are the commissioners' biggest concern.

“The well-being of our community is always our top priority, and we need to consider all responsible steps to safeguard poll volunteers and the voting public,” he said. “We are continuing to monitor decisions and recommendations across the state as we work together to protect our community.”

To see the agenda packet for March 27 meeting and hear audio from the meeting, visit portofbrownsville.com/commission/agendas. To call in to the teleconference free of charge, dial (888) 204-5987 and use access code 675-4243.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 8:30 am.

