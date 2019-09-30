Police: Robber holds up Plains Capital Bank in McAllen - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Police: Robber holds up Plains Capital Bank in McAllen

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 5:27 pm

Police: Robber holds up Plains Capital Bank in McAllen Staff report Brownsville Herald

McALLEN- The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of robbing Plains Capital Bank on Monday, according to a statement released by the department.

MPD officers responded to the bank in the 7200 block of North 10th Street just after noon Monday. According to the statement, tellers told authorities that a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money, which he absconded with in a grey passenger vehicle.

The amount of money stolen remains unknown.

The suspect is described as a fully bearded man with tattooed writing on his right bicep and another tattoo on his left arm. The statement says he was wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering and a black baseball cap at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity, whereabouts or the location of the suspect vehicle is encouraged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477 or to submit a tip anonymously through the smartphone app “P3 Tips.” Information that leads to an arrest may make callers eligible for a cash reward, the release says.

Posted in on Monday, September 30, 2019 5:27 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]