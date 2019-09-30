Police: Robber holds up Plains Capital Bank in McAllen

McALLEN- The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of robbing Plains Capital Bank on Monday, according to a statement released by the department.

MPD officers responded to the bank in the 7200 block of North 10th Street just after noon Monday. According to the statement, tellers told authorities that a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money, which he absconded with in a grey passenger vehicle.

The amount of money stolen remains unknown.

The suspect is described as a fully bearded man with tattooed writing on his right bicep and another tattoo on his left arm. The statement says he was wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering and a black baseball cap at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity, whereabouts or the location of the suspect vehicle is encouraged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477 or to submit a tip anonymously through the smartphone app “P3 Tips.” Information that leads to an arrest may make callers eligible for a cash reward, the release says.