Police: Rio Hondo city commissioner arrested for abuse of corpse

RIO HONDO — City Commissioner Alonzo Garza has been arrested for abuse of corpse, a state jail felony, and improper influence, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to Rio Hondo Police Chief William Bilokury, Garza was arrested Wednesday morning without incident on those two warrants.

Bilokury said remains of a corpse from the cemetery at South Arroyo Boulevard were not properly handled, leading to Garza’s arrest.

Garza was arraigned by Judge Mary Esther Sorola Pct. 2-3 and is currently being held pending bond at Carrizales Cameron County Detention Center.

Bond was set at $3,000 for abuse of corpse and $1,000 for improper influence.

A person is guilty of abuse of corpse if he intentionally and unlawfully disinters, digs up, removes, conceals, mutilates or destroys a human corpse.