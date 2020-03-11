Police: Rio Hondo city commissioner arrested for abuse of corpse - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Police: Rio Hondo city commissioner arrested for abuse of corpse

Posted: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 7:30 pm

Police: Rio Hondo city commissioner arrested for abuse of corpse By Elsa Cavazos, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

RIO HONDO — City Commissioner Alonzo Garza has been arrested for abuse of corpse, a state jail felony, and improper influence, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to Rio Hondo Police Chief William Bilokury, Garza was arrested Wednesday morning without incident on those two warrants.

Bilokury said remains of a corpse from the cemetery at South Arroyo Boulevard were not properly handled, leading to Garza’s arrest.

Garza was arraigned by Judge Mary Esther Sorola Pct. 2-3 and is currently being held pending bond at Carrizales Cameron County Detention Center.

Bond was set at $3,000 for abuse of corpse and $1,000 for improper influence.

A person is guilty of abuse of corpse if he intentionally and unlawfully disinters, digs up, removes, conceals, mutilates or destroys a human corpse.

