Police report provides details of fatal shooting

The Brownsville Herald has obtained copies of the Brownsville Police Department’s incident reports that provide additional information on the June 17 officer-involved fatal shooting of 20-year-old Mark Anthony Galvan.

The shooting occurred after police responded to a call of an assault and tried to stop a vehicle driven by Galvan. Galvan was shot multiple times after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police cars, a report said.

According to the report, the incident began after police were called to an assault that occurred during the early morning hours of June 17 at the 400 block of Gilson Road in Brownsville.

The report states that according to Galvan’s girlfriend, he assaulted her at the residence when she refused to hand over her cellphone. Galvan snatched the woman’s purse and threw it across the room, police said.

“Without warning, Mark pinned her back against the footboard of her bed and placed his hand on her neck, applying pressure with his thumb,” the report states.

According to the girlfriend, Galvan first went to her place of employment and started to cause a disturbance. He was told if he didn’t leave the police would be called. He eventually left and the girlfriend sent him a text stating “she was done” and was breaking up with him, the report stated.

The girlfriend reported that about 30 minutes later Galvan continued to call and text her.

The report indicates Galvan returned to his girlfriend’s place of employment looking for money.

“ At that point (the girlfriend) mentioned that she realized he was intoxicated on cocaine. She stated that she recognized Mark to become extremely aggressive when he snorts cocaine,” the report states.

The girlfriend told Galvan she would give him money when she got out of work. About 35 minutes later, Galvan and the girlfriend arrived at Gilson Road. She stated he was driving recklessly and had been consuming beer, according to police.

According to the report, it was at the residence on Gilson when Galvan allegedly began to attack the girlfriend and pinned her to the bed. She managed to escape and told her sister to call the police, the report stated.

Galvan left the scene driving a red Ford Mustang, according to police.

Police were notified to be on the lookout for Galvan’s vehicle.

Galvan’s vehicle was spotted at the intersection of Boca Chica Boulevard and Medical Drive. The report states Galvan refused to stop and turned into Medical Drive.

“ After seeing that Medical Dr. was a dead end street, he did a ‘U’ turn went into the drive way of 47 Medical Dr,” the police report states. Galvan was able to make another U turn and made his way back to the street by driving between a mailbox and light pole, according to police.

“By this time Officer Alvarado, Sgt. Jones and Officer Rivera were at the location and out of their units,” the report states. When Galvan made his way down the street, he struck the vehicles belonging to the officers — side swiping one of them, according to police.

The officers “placed in fear of imminent seriously bodily injury and or death and opened fire toward Mark. Mark was able to make his way back onto Boca Chica Blvd w(h)ere he later crashed into a palm tree,” the report stated.

Other officers responding to the scene pulled Galvan out of the car and placed him on the roadway.

According to the report, Galvan had a bullet wound to his arm, left chest area and his back left area. He was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com