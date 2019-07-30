Police recover car tied to hit-and-run - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Police recover car tied to hit-and-run

Posted: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 11:00 am

Police recover car tied to hit-and-run By FERNANDO DEL VALLE Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

SAN BENITO — Police have recovered a car believed to have been driven by a hit-and-run driver who killed a 46-year-old man.

Interim Police Chief Fred Bell yesterday declined to disclose details as the search continues for the driver who killed Willie Lee Williams Jr. at about 12:40 a.m. July 21. “A vehicle of interest has been secured by the SBPD and will be processed for evidence upon securing the proper paperwork,”

Bell stated. “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no additional information will be provided at this time.” Police had been searching for a car believed to be a maroon Nissan Sentra, whose model year could range from 2006 to 2012.

Last week, Bell stated the car was “missing the outer cover of the passenger side mirror assembly that is missing the glass (reflective) piece of the mirror.”

A patrol officer found Williams dead at Interstate 69’s westbound frontage road near Stephanie Lane.

Jasmine Harden said her cousin was walking to his job at Denny’s restaurant when he was killed.

Bell is requesting anyone with information to call the San Benito Police Department at 956-3613880.

fdelvalle@valleystar.com

Posted in on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 11:00 am.

Calendar

Calendar

