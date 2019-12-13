Police records reveal identities in Edinburg triple homicide - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Police records reveal identities in Edinburg triple homicide

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, December 13, 2019 11:51 am

Police records reveal identities in Edinburg triple homicide Staff Report Brownsville Herald

A Texas Public Information Act request has revealed the identities of the three individuals killed Tuesday morning in Edinburg in what investigators believe is a triple homicide with the suspect committing suicide.

The victims include 19-year-old Rebecca Lee Cantu, 48-year-old Magdalena Cantu and 30-year-old Aaron Cortez. The one-page police report does not include the suspect’s name.

The Edinburg Police Department responded to 301 W. Kuhn St. at 6:49 a.m. Tuesday after a 9-1-1 caller reported finding three bodies inside the apartment.

A police report lists Magdalena and Rebecca Lee as residents of the address.

During a press conference, Chief Cesar Torres said a mother, her daughter, a home healthcare provider and a man thought to be in a relationship with one of the woman all died.

Police found a male toddler alive and unharmed in the apartment.

Torres previously said the child is safe and being monitored.

Initially, authorities said three people died Tuesday morning.

However, hours later, police said on Facebook that a fourth body was found in a separate location.

The police department has not released information about what happened, other than saying everyone died from possible gunshot wounds.

A witness who lived in the area told the newspaper that he saw the man who called 9-1-1 that morning, adding that once the caller spotted him taking out the trash, the caller left the area.

Posted in on Friday, December 13, 2019 11:51 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]