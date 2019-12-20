By Nubia Reyna, The Brownsville Herald
Armed Brownsville police officers can be seen at the the front and back of a first floor apartment where a man has reportedly barricaded himself. Police can be heard asking the man to open the door so they can talk to him.
A Brownsville Police officer is seen outside the Macias Apartments on the 3600 block of Jaime Zapata Avenue. A man reportedly barricaded himself inside one of the apartments.
Brownsville Police officers are seen outside the Macias Apartments on the 3600 block of Jaime Zapata Avenue. A man reportedly barricaded himself inside one of the apartments.
Posted: Friday, December 20, 2019 1:28 pm
Police: Man was not barricaded inside Brownsville apartment
The Brownsville Police SWAT team was called to an apartment complex on Jaime Zapata Avenue near Old Port Isabel Road.
There were reports a man had barricaded himself inside one of the homes at the Macias Apartments.
Armed officers could be seen at the the front and back of the first floor apartment and heard asking the man to open the door so they can talk to him.
"We're not going to leave until you open the door," an officer is heard telling the suspect.
Police spokeswoman Melissa Gonzales said officers were finally able to determine the man was not in the apartment.
