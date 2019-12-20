Police: Man was not barricaded inside Brownsville apartment - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Police: Man was not barricaded inside Brownsville apartment

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, December 20, 2019 1:28 pm

Police: Man was not barricaded inside Brownsville apartment Staff report Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Police SWAT team was called to an apartment complex on Jaime Zapata Avenue near Old Port Isabel Road.

There were reports a man had barricaded himself inside one of the homes at the Macias Apartments.

Armed officers could be seen at the the front and back of the first floor apartment and heard asking the man to open the door so they can talk to him.

"We're not going to leave until you open the door," an officer is heard telling the suspect.

Police spokeswoman Melissa Gonzales said officers were finally able to determine the man was not in the apartment.

Posted in on Friday, December 20, 2019 1:28 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]