Police: Man was not barricaded inside Brownsville apartment

The Brownsville Police SWAT team was called to an apartment complex on Jaime Zapata Avenue near Old Port Isabel Road.

There were reports a man had barricaded himself inside one of the homes at the Macias Apartments.

Armed officers could be seen at the the front and back of the first floor apartment and heard asking the man to open the door so they can talk to him.

"We're not going to leave until you open the door," an officer is heard telling the suspect.

Police spokeswoman Melissa Gonzales said officers were finally able to determine the man was not in the apartment.