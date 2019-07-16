Police Man charged after striking Island golf cart, passengers hurt - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Police Man charged after striking Island golf cart, passengers hurt

Posted: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 9:00 pm

Police Man charged after striking Island golf cart, passengers hurt By Mark Reagan Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The South Padre Island Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Brownsville man Monday, who they accuse of hitting a golf cart and fleeing the scene, leaving one in critical condition.

The City of South Padre Island said Gregorio Gonzalez is accused of driving a white four-door vehicle that crashed into the golf cart on the 4900 block of Padre Boulevard Saturday, causing the golf cart to flip over.

Four people were sent to the hospital in the accident, with two having been released, one in stable condition and another listed in critical condition, according to the press release.

Gonzalez was arraigned Tuesday on four counts of accident involving personal injury or death and received a $130,000 bond.

Gonzalez, who appeared in front of South Padre Island Magistrate Judge Ed Cyganiewicz, said little during that hearing.

Cameron County First Assistant District Attorney Edward Sandoval told Cyganiewicz that the state requested $40,000 on each count because of the seriousness of the accident and because one victim is in serious critical condition.

Sandoval said during the hearing that Gonzalez has a prior driving under the influence conviction.

The Brownsville Herald was shown a five-minute video of the arraignment.

mreagan@brownsvilleherald.com

