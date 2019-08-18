Police investigate possible threat at San Benito Walmart - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Police investigate possible threat at San Benito Walmart

Posted: Sunday, August 18, 2019 7:26 pm

Police investigate possible threat at San Benito Walmart By Diana Eva Maldonado, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

San Benito Police were called to the Walmart at 1126 West Business 77 Sunday morning over the possibilities of a threat made to the store that was to occur today.

In a Facebook post, police say after reviewing all the information and having officers with the Criminal Investigattions Division look into the matter, they determined that no valid threat was made to the store, employees or customers. The department says Walmart management was briefed on the investigation.

This was the third Walmart in the Rio Grande Valley that had some type of threat made.

In Hidalgo County, a 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a suspected shooting threat at a Walmart in Weslaco. His mother turned him in to authorities.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, a 21-year-old Harlingen man was arrested in connection to a social media threat to shoot people at the Harlingen Walmart. Harlingen police received information overnight on that Saturday that a person had posted a threat on an unnamed social media site. Jose Luis Gonzales Jr. was arrested at a relative’s home a few hours later.

The threats follow the Aug. 3 shooting massacre at a Walmart in El Paso, which claimed the lives of 22 people, including Rio Grande Valley native.

dmaldonado@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Sunday, August 18, 2019 7:26 pm.

