Police ID victim of killed on International Blvd.

Posted: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 1:51 pm

Police ID victim of killed on International Blvd. Staff report Brownsville Herald

A week after an overnight accident left a man dead, Brownsville Police have been able to find out the identity of the victim.

Police say 59-year-old Mauro Manzano was the man struck and killed at 1 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12 at the intersection of International Boulevard and Harding Street.

Manzano had no identification on him when he was killed, so police had little go on except his clothing, body size and a small tattoo of a fish on his left upper arm.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the accident and was cooperating with police.

