Police find $2.1 million hidden in vehicles in Reynosa

Posted: Thursday, July 11, 2019 11:31 am

Police find $2.1 million hidden in vehicles in Reynosa

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in Reynosa say they have seized over $2.1 million in cash that had been loaded aboard a truck and a backhoe.

The Tamaulipas state police said they were investigating suspicious activity when a man got out of one of the parked vehicles and tried to flee, prompting Tuesday's search.

Almost $1.5 million of the money was in U.S. dollars, suggesting the money may have been proceeds from drug sales in the United States. The remainder was in Mexican pesos.

The cash was packaged in plastic bundles and hidden in the vehicles.

Two suspects have been arrested

