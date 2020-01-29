Police: Ex-Sullivan City police chief caught with undeclared pills - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Police: Ex-Sullivan City police chief caught with undeclared pills

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 11:15 am

Police: Ex-Sullivan City police chief caught with undeclared pills BY LORENZO ZAZUETA-CASTRO STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

PHARR — The former Sullivan City police chief faces felony prescription drug charges after he and his wife were found in possession of more than 1,000 undeclared pills at a port of entry, court records show.

Jose Abrego Anaya and his wife, Monica Lizeth Anaya, both of Pharr, were arrested Jan. 15 while attempting to enter the U.S. in Jose Anaya’s Chevrolet Suburban, where more than 1,000 prescription pills were found after a search.

The couple did not disclose the medications to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. “ ... CBPO agents advised they stopped a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban with Texas license plates (redacted) coming into the United States from Mexico....Agents then found undeclared pills in the passenger’s purse,” the complaint against the couple stated.

More pills were also found inside a center console.

In all, agents found 1,170 prescription pills, including anti-anxiety and powerful pain relief pills like Norex, Tramadol and Alprazolam, to name a few.

After the arrest, Monica Anaya, 37, admitted to authorities that she “regularly” crosses pills and sends them to other states via mail in exchange for money, the record shows.

“Mrs. Anaya stated her husband Jose Anaya, who was driving the vehicle, was aware of the pills being crossed and frequently takes the pills,” the document states.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 11:15 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]