Police: Driver charged in death of child

Harlingen Police Department on Monday have identified and charged a man accused of driving a car that killed a 5-year-old girl and injured her 20-year-old sister.

Jose Ricardo Trujillo, a 42-year-old Harlingen area man, was arraigned on charges of accident involving death and accident involving serious bodily injury, according to police. His bond is set at $350,000 on both felonies.

Police say Trujillo struck Leslie Cassie Huerta and her little sister Angelina Huerta Sunday morning at the intersection of Stuart Place Road and the frontage road with a gray 2012 Hyundai Elantra.

“The driver of the vehicle fled from the crash scene failing to stop and render aid,” Harlingen Police Department said in a press release.

Trujillo was arrested two hours later at a home in Primera.

Angelina later died of her injuries and Leslie remains hospitalized, according to police.

Harlingen police confirmed the older sister was hit while selling newspapers.