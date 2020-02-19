Police department unveils partnership with protech company

The Brownsville Police Department announced on Tuesday that it’s partnering with ProtechDNA to provide interested community members with cost-free kits to mark and register valuable belongings in a nationwide database.

Doing so will help officers return stolen belongings to individuals and local businesses, Police Chief Felix Sauceda told reporters. “This will assist us in being able to increase our solvability when it comes to property crimes,” he said.

“There is so much property that goes unclaimed. It stays in our storage room and we end up having to destroy it, part of that due to the fact that the owner is unable to conclusively indicate and show us that the property does indeed belong to them.”

To register, residents should visit www.ProtechDNA.com and register to receive a free kit. Shawn Andreas, the company’s president, said those who sign up will need to pay a small shipping cost, which he estimated at $5.

Andreas showed a group of officers and reporters how to use a pen that marks belongings with a special invisible ink. Departments across the country are provided with microscopes and black lights that can detect the writing on belongings, which residents mark with a universal PIN number using the pen.

Another product is a packet of adhesive with microscopic dots inside. The adhesive can be applied to cell phones, jewelry, and other belongings. Officers who find the item can put a black light/microscope device that clips onto a cell phone camera and identify the pin number in the adhesive.

Residents use an email address to register belongings and serial numbers via the company’s online app.

“We have over 7,000 police departments in our program. It’s critical to partner with key agencies that have a very strong presence in their communities,” he said, adding that Brownsville is the first department in South Texas to begin using the technology.

“This is a nationally-funded program through an insurance cooperative. They make this program available at no cost to the community,” he said.

Andreas said the company has around 250 to 300 new agencies every month that enroll in the program. “By the end of 2020, we should have 15,000 police departments that participate. And we’re in every state — Hawaii and Alaska, as well.”

According to Andreas, the company doesn’t sell or share users’ data. He specified that information is made available solely to law enforcement.

BPD Public Information Officer Melissa Gonzalez noted that the technology could be especially useful for small business owners. The company also has bike lock technology that is controlled via the app, as well as stickers that can be placed on bicycles for identification by law enforcement.

