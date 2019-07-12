Police: Dead dog found on fence; Care taker arrested on cruelty charge

A 32-year-old Brownsville woman has been arrested on one count of cruelty to a non-livestock animal after a dead pit bull was found hanging from a chain link fence at her home.

Brownsville police said Veronica Garcia failed to provide the necessary care and shelter for the pit bull that was in her care.

Police went to a home at the 2600 block of Impala Drive on Wednesday in reference to a case of suspected animal cruelty. When they arrived at the residence, they found the dead dog.

Detective Melissa Gonzalez, spokeswoman for the Brownsville PD, said someone saw the dog hanging from the fence and called the police.

Garcia reportedly told police that in previous incidents the dog would jump over the fence to get to adjacent property. Authorities said during this latest incident, the dog had been chained to an iron rod that was part of a concrete fence, and somehow managed to make its way to the chain fence where it apparently choked itself.

After investigating the incident, authorities said police had enough information to get an arrest warrant for Garcia. She was arrested on Thursday and given a $2,500 bond. It is unknown how long the dog had been dead before it was discovered.

Section 42.092 “Cruelty of Non-Livestock Animals” of the Texas Penal Code prohibits a person from intentionally, knowingly or recklessly cruelly treating an animal. The following actions define cruel punishment:

>>Torturing an animal;

>>Failing to provide food, care or shelter;

>>Abandoning an animal;

>>Transporting or confining an animal in a cruel manner;

>>Killing, seriously injuring or poisoning an animal;

>>Causing an animal to fight with another;

>>Using a live animal as a lure in a dog race;

>>Tripping a horse;

>>Injuring an animal belonging to another person;

>>Seriously overworking an animal.

Cruelty to a Nonlivestock Animal is a Class A misdemeanor. However, the offense is a state jail felony if the person has previously been convicted two times under this section, two times under Section 42.09, or one time under this section and one time under Section 42.09.

A conviction on a Class A misdemeanor charge will carry up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

