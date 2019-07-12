Police: Dead dog found hanging from fence

A 32-year-old Brownsville woman has been arrested on one count of cruelty to a non-livestock animal after a dead pitbull was found hanging from a chain link fence.

Brownsville police said Veronica Garcia failed to provide the necessary care and shelter for the pitbull that was in her care.

Police went to a home at the 2600 block of Impala Drive on Wednesday in reference to a case of suspected animal cruelty. When they arrived at the residence they found the dead dog.

Garcia reportedly told police that in previous incidents the dog would jump over the fence to get to adjacent property.

After investigating the incident, police had enough information to get an arrest warrant for Garcia. authorities said. She was arrested on Thursday.