Police: Child dies, sister in hospital; Driver arrested after fleeing scene

HARLINGEN – A 5-year-old girl is dead and her 20-year-old sister remains hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning at the intersection of Stuart Place Road and Interstate 2 Westbound Frontage Road.

The driver of a gray 2012 Hyundai Elantra, who fled from the crash scene failing to stop and render aid, was apprehended at 11 a.m. at a residence in Primera by the Primera Police Department, according to a Harlingen police press release.

The identity of the driver is being withheld, pending arraignment.

Officers responded to the scene of at approximately 9:17 a.m. The victims were transported to a local hospital, where the child died from her injuries.

The woman was hit while selling newspapers, Harlingen police confirmed.

“Faced with this devastating news, our hearts go out to the family of the victims of this morning’s tragedy, especially in regards to the loss of a child,” said Stephan Wingert, regional vice president of AIM Media Texas. “We don’t have details beyond what the police know at this point. Because our newspaper sales are handled by an independently contracted outside service, the injured woman is not an employee of ours and no further information has been provided to us yet.”

The Harlingen Police Department Highway Enforcement Unit and Major Crimes Unit remained at the scene Sunday afternoon.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.