Play station: Myrna Hunter wants kids to use their imaginations - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Play station: Myrna Hunter wants kids to use their imaginations

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, November 11, 2019 10:30 am

Play station: Myrna Hunter wants kids to use their imaginations BY STEVE CLARK STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

Plenty of people have no idea Brownsville has a Children’s Museum, though plenty of people do, and a lot of them are children.

That’s according to Myrna Hunter, the museum’s deputy director. She’s been with the organization for about eight years, since the beginning, starting out as a board member. Hunter describes the mission of the museum located in Dean Porter Park as providing kids with opportunities to learn through imaginative play.

“We have a lot of different exhibits that kind of teach them how to play roles,” she said.

Those include a miniature doctor’s office with an examination chair, x-ray viewer and miniature crutches, dentist’s office, H-E-B Buddy Market with two checkout aisles and a wide assortment of plastic fruits, vegetables, baked goods and other items, TV weather studio complete with green screen so kids can see themselves delivering a live forecast, a restaurant where kids can pretend to be cooks, servers, cashiers and customers, the Texas Farm House, a truck, a tractor, a gigantic Lite-Brite and on and on — all in all, a place where a kid could have a blast.

“Oh they love it,” Hunter said.

Enjoying the company of children is certainly an asset at the Children’s Museum, though running it is far from child’s play, she said.

“A lot of people, when they come and they apply for a job, the first thing they tell us is, oh, I love working with kids, which is great,” Hunter said. “But this is more than just working with kids. It’s a business. To be able to provide the services that we do, we have to be able to make our admission numbers. We have to be able to fund-raise, so there’s a lot involved.”

It also happens to be her dream job, she said. And filling the place up doesn’t seem to be a problem — just the opposite. During the summer, the museum will get 200 to 300 people a day on weekends and things can get pretty crowded, Hunter said.

“We get field trips and customers all the way from Rio Grande City, kids that travel in school buses an hour, hour and a half, just to come to the museum for a field trip,” she said.

The museum gets so many visitors, in fact, that expansion plans are underway, Hunter said.

“We’re meeting with the city in a couple of weeks, with our new mayor and everyone, to let them know what our plans are and just to let them know that we’re a big part of Brownsville. We’re kind of like the hidden gem, but we do serve a lot of people.”

cmofbrownsville.org

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Monday, November 11, 2019 10:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]