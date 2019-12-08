Planting trees: City celebrates Arbor Day with the community

The City of Brownsville, the Beautification Committee and Healthy Communities celebrated Saturday morning the 20th anniversary of Arbor Day at the Montezuma Cypress Reserve by planting and giving trees away to attendees.

“ For 20 years the City of Brownsville has been a designated tree city USA and it is an important honor because it shows that we care about the environment,” Rose Timmer, director of Healthy Communities, said. “Our trees give us so much, air ... and they put out good stuff, give us shade and it is important to have trees in the city and we are very proud of the fact that we have done it for 20 years.”

At the event, attendees were able to choose a free tree that ranged from pecan to “pata de vaca.” Roy Reyes, city forester, gave a talk on the importance of trees and taking care of them.

“ What we want to do is we want to promote the planting of trees throughout the community and we set a date like this to plant trees throughout the community,” he said. “The most important thing when you plant a new tree is you want to make sure that it is properly planted and think of it as if it is mature, not when it is small. A lot of people put a lot of trees in an area and then they grow into another tree. You want to make sure you have the right place.”

City Commissioner Nurith Galonsky said the event is great for the community so they can enjoy the green spaces in the city. She said she is happy the event is celebrated in the district she represents and added the city is still working to beautify the green area where the event was held.

“ It is a work in progress. Eventually the resaca is going to be filled with water, they’re going to try and do an interpretation center, the bridge has been restored and these beautiful trees that have a lot of history are being protected,” Galonsky said. “We are going to plant some more.

“ Trees not only help in terms of oxygen but they also help a lot with mental health, relieving stress. Getting outside and walking is not only good in terms of exercise but it gives you a different frame of mind.”

