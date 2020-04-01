Physicians urge community to ‘stay at home’

Brownsville’s physicians and medical professionals are on the front lines of the ongoing fight against coronavirus. Though the impact of the virus is still unfolding across the Rio Grande Valley, officials are warning that without proper social distancing, its spread in Cameron County could be devastating.

A coalition of Brownsville-based doctors held a press conference on Wednesday, together with Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio and County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., to emphasize the severity of the situation. Speakers asked the public to remain indoors, wear masks in public, and keep the health and well-being of the community, the country, and the world at the front of their minds.

“This infection is not like the common flu,” said family physician Dr. Gus Gross. “I hear that a lot from my patients. It’s going to affect a lot of people and a lot of us, unfortunately, will know someone that will succumb to this virus. There are already many healthcare providers who have died. Please be considerate of our healthcare workers. Stay at home.”

Gross specified that COVID-19 can infect anyone and everyone. “It’s true that it’s affecting the elderly, the very young, and the immunosuppressed. But, the young and healthy are not exempt. Please realize this,” he said.

The doctor asked the public to stay away from the emergency room unless it’s absolutely necessary. Those who show up at local hospitals who suspect they have the virus will be placed in rooms where other coronavirus-infected patients have stayed as to control the spread. “Weigh your risk carefully,” he said.

Gross and others urged anyone with questions or symptoms to call to speak with healthcare providers, primary care physicians, or to call the city hotline at (956) 546-4357.

“There are many viruses going on right now causing mild, benign cold symptoms. What might turn out to be a mild viral infection may be complicated with exposure to COVID-19,” he explained.

Doctors said anyone displaying serious symptoms like chest pain and difficulty breathing should absolutely go to the hospital.

Gross noted that there aren’t currently drugs approved to treat the virus, but that staff wants to control the spread to keep as many ventilators available as possible.

“If you have pneumonia, you test positive for COVID-19, you’re progressively worsening to the point you fall into respiratory distress, and we have to help you breathe, we’re there for you. We want those ventilators there for you. The way we can do that is to keep as few patients from becoming positive as possible,” he said.

Dr. Ricardo Martin Schwarcz spoke on behalf of his colleagues, the only 30 critical care pulmonologists in the Valley. He warned families that taking children to the grocery store is risky and that social distancing is the only measure that can contain the virus.

“If you take your whole family to Walmart to buy groceries, you’re exposing your whole family. It’s very risky. This coronavirus gets to you just by touching surfaces that are contaminated and scratching your eyes. It’s very easy for kids to get infected,” he said.

The doctor urged families dropping off food to senior citizen relatives to clean packages and leave them at the door so as not to expose anyone vulnerable to coronavirus. Schwarcz’s warning was clear.

“There will not be enough beds in the ICUS in the Valley and there will not be enough ventilators for everyone who gets sick unless we stop this right now, today.”

“More than 80 percent of patients that go on ventilators will die. That is if they have a ventilator,” he said. “People with diseases like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, asthma, COPD — those are extremely high-risk. But, we are seeing all over the country young people with no medical problems getting infected, getting very sick, and dying. This is very serious.”

Dr. Kazim Hussain, ER director at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville, said he saw the first patient with mild symptoms of coronavirus in Brownsville.

“He only had a fever, sore throat, and a little bit of a cough. But when I saw his X-rays and the CAT scan, I couldn’t believe this guy was still breathing OK,” he said.

“I have a little asthma myself, and so I don’t want to get sick, to end up having pneumonia or other consequences. You need to understand how serious this is — that we as providers are concerned about our own lives.”

Hussain explained that the RGV has more incidents of diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease than anywhere else in Texas.

“If we don’t follow the rules — the six feet or putting a mask on, we are going to have a big, big problem,” he said.

“Some good news is that once we build the vaccine, these kinds of viruses don’t change much. When we have a vaccine, hopefully by the end of this year, we should be protected from this. Within two to three months, hopefully, there will be some medication. But before we get to that point, damage will be done. At this time, the only solution is to have precautions.”

Law enforcement officers are also on the front lines of the virus. As Lucio explained last week, deputies are sanitizing their vehicles each time they enter and exit. They are wearing gloves and masks and are maintaining distance from individuals when responding to calls. The public has to help in the response, however, if the coronavirus is to be contained, explained Lucio.

“This has become a very, very difficult job for every law enforcement officer. I don’t know where you’ve been today. I don’t know who you’ve been in contact with. I don’t know how close you were to each other,” he said.

“Every law enforcement officer right now is out there fighting an enemy we cannot see.”

The sheriff said that Cameron County is the eighth largest in Texas. With a population of roughly 500,000 residents, extra precaution has to be taken to protect everyone, including doctors and law enforcement, he said.

The department assembled a task force that will be patrolling the streets and pulling over vehicles specifically to determine whether residents are following the emergency orders.

“It’s you who needs to help us. It’s you who needs to stay home. They’re going to be out there doing nothing but checking every vehicle that drives by. If there are two people in the vehicle, they’re going to be stopped. If there’s a family, they’re all going to get cited,” he said.

“We’ve been issuing citations, but that’s not enough,” said Lucio.

The task force will be patrolling 24 hours a day. According to Lucio, the department may have to set up roadblocks if it feels the public is not adhering to shelter in place.

This sentiment was echoed by Treviño, who thanked the community members who have followed the orders.

“Perhaps by hearing several physicians in different specialties in English and in Spanish, some of you who are still not taking this seriously enough will understand we have an opportunity here, an obligation — we do not want Brownsville or Cameron County to become a hotspot,” he said.

“It doesn’t care what your political affiliation is, it doesn’t care what your ethnic background is, it doesn’t care how much money you make. It doesn’t care about your profession; it doesn’t care about your last name. Doesn’t care where you live, doesn’t care what kind of car you drive,” he said of the virus.

Cases in Cameron County jumped from 13 positive on Friday to 26 positive by Monday evening.

“This is not a two-week vacation. This is a shelter in place to prevent the spread of death and this illness called coronavirus, COVID-19.

Asked whether officials are aware of how many ventilators and ICU beds are available county-wide, Treviño said he’s not certain. Dr. Schwarcz stepped in to emphasize that there “aren’t enough” and that social distancing is going to be the only way to keep things in check for healthcare providers and other front-line workers across the Valley.

Another ER physician, Dr. Rodolfo Longoria, explained that if 50 percent of Brownsville’s population is infected, that’s roughly 100,000 people with coronavirus.

“That means that if 100,000 people are sick, 20,000 people will be in a severe or critical state,” he specified.

“We don’t have the manpower in the health community to take care of 20,000 severe or critically ill people. A lot of people will die. And we don’t want that. We love the Valley, we love Brownsville.”

Dr. Lilia H. Hernandez, who practices internal medicine, added, “This is not a political statement. This is a humanitarian statement.”

“No matter who you are, what your race is, what class you come from, where you live, what neighborhood — this virus can come to anybody. This is a new virus. However, what we do know is how we get it, and there’s power in that information,” she said.

Dr. Hernandez urged residents to be aware of where their hands are at all times.

“If you touch something, right away — Purell your hands or use alcohol with paper towels to clean your hands.”

She recommended that all residents wear a mask in public and that residents stop holding gatherings at home.

“I know in our culture we love receiving guests, having cookouts. That’s what makes this who we are as a culture. Right now, let’s sacrifice a little bit of that. Keep your family circle close-knit,” said Hernandez.

The doctor also recommended that families designate a “sick room” in the house to quarantine family members who may become infected, as many cases in China were family transmission. This means leaving food outside the door and having the person wear a mask and wash their hands every time they leave the room.

“We need to follow these simple rules. If we do that, and we do that with commitment, we are going to get past this,” she said.

